Insider Selling: Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Sells 12,578 Shares of Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 968,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,234. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 41.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 227,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

