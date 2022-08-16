Insider Selling: Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Major Shareholder Sells 135,808 Shares of Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Rating) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 135,808 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $820,280.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,907,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,680,460.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 12th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 348,007 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $2,129,802.84.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

VYGR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.08. 328,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,557. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $234.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,735.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 782,850 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 616,814 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,148,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 359.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 115,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

