Insight Inv LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Insight Inv LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.5% of Insight Inv LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,031,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,219,000 after buying an additional 124,175 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 236,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 143,975 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $383.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.84.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

