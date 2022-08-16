Insight Inv LLC Cuts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Insight Inv LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,211,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,803,000 after acquiring an additional 333,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,282,585,000 after acquiring an additional 295,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,743,000 after buying an additional 42,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 397,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,867,000 after buying an additional 26,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TYL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.08.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $415.43 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $300.85 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $356.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

