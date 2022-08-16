Insight Inv LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEAR. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.