Insight Inv LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Insight Inv LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth $245,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSGS. Macquarie lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 0.2 %

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

NYSE:MSGS opened at $159.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.66. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $145.41 and a 52-week high of $203.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.88.

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.