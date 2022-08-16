Insight Inv LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Insight Inv LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

