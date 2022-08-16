Insight Protocol (INX) Market Cap Hits $89,636.51

Insight Protocol (INX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $89,636.51 and $12,736.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,843.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00128715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00035651 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00068782 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol.

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

