Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Up 21.6% Over Last Week

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $2.09 million and $5,200.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,953.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00128254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035753 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00068547 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 292,782,021 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

