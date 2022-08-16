Inspire 100 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Trading Up 0%

Inspire 100 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Rating) rose 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.94 and last traded at $33.89. Approximately 11,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 50,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.88.

Inspire 100 ESG ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.91.

Institutional Trading of Inspire 100 ESG ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIBL. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire 100 ESG ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ESG ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire 100 ESG ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 48,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Inspire 100 ESG ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 34,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inspire 100 ESG ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period.

