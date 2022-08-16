Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,323 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,771 shares during the period. Intel makes up 3.5% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $20,031,000. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,803 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.42. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

