International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) is Arnhold LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 2.5% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 23.2% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $517,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in International Business Machines by 902.8% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

International Business Machines stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,264. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.67 and a 200-day moving average of $132.78. The stock has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

