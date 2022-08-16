International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director Justin B. Wender Sells 4,117 Shares

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) Director Justin B. Wender sold 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $102,966.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,861,234 shares in the company, valued at $46,549,462.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

International Money Express stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,089. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.61.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. International Money Express had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

IMXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on International Money Express to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,410,000 after buying an additional 89,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,338,000 after buying an additional 31,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 539,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 61,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

