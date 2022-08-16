Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $954.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.7% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,323,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,091,000 after buying an additional 148,385 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,414,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 19.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 742,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,808,000 after acquiring an additional 121,194 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 576,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 108,438 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 56,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

