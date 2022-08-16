Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENTGet Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Intersect ENT Stock Performance

Shares of XENT stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $954.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92.

Institutional Trading of Intersect ENT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.7% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,323,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,091,000 after buying an additional 148,385 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,414,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 19.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 742,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,808,000 after acquiring an additional 121,194 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 576,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 108,438 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 56,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

