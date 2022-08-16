Inverse Finance Hits One Day Volume of $2.41 Million (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Inverse Finance has a market capitalization of $11.14 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Inverse Finance has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can now be purchased for about $118.81 or 0.00491909 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Inverse Finance Coin Profile

Inverse Finance (CRYPTO:INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 190,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inverse Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

