Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 690,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 61,348 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 611,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after buying an additional 203,911 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 151,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 438,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90.

