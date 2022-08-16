Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,108 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.7% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 844,918 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,549,776. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

