Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for August 15th (ADBE, ADES, APTX, AVLR, AWI, BZUN, CIDM, COLL, CWCO, CX)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, August 15th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. to a market perform rating.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to a hold rating.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright to a neutral rating.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to a market perform rating.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a hold rating.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush to a neutral rating.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities to a market perform rating.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research to a neutral rating.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to a neutral rating.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a neutral rating.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research to a market perform rating.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. to a hold rating.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

