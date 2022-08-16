Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for August 15th (ADBE, ADES, APTX, AVLR, AWI, BZUN, CIDM, COLL, CWCO, CX)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, August 15th:
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to a hold rating.
Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright to a neutral rating.
Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to a market perform rating.
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a hold rating.
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush to a neutral rating.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities to a market perform rating.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research to a neutral rating.
National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to a neutral rating.
Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a neutral rating.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research to a market perform rating.
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. to a hold rating.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
