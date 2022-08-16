Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IOVA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 31,379 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.