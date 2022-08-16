IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

IperionX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPX traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,481. IperionX has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Get IperionX alerts:

About IperionX

(Get Rating)

See Also

IperionX Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for epithermal and replacement style precious and base metal mineralization, as well as titanium, rare earth elements, silica sand, and zircon minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Milford project that includes 101 claims located in Utah, the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for IperionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IperionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.