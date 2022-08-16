iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) PT Raised to $61.00

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup to $61.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

IRBT stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.92. 2,032,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,425. iRobot has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $98.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.13.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $1.20. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $255.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that iRobot will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,081,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,784,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iRobot by 16.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in iRobot by 124.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

