Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IRWD. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a current ratio of 26.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $417,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,131.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,286,499.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 591,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $417,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,054 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 141.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,160,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after buying an additional 679,997 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,679,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,240,000 after buying an additional 469,700 shares during the period.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

