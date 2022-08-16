iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1,464.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,917 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.0% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $372,814,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $234,378,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS IEFA opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95.

