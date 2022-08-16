iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,232 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 7.2% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $60,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980,189 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after buying an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,464.2% during the first quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after buying an additional 449,917 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,045,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,689,000 after acquiring an additional 238,070 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 446.1% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $62.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,068,765 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.95.

