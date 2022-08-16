iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,367,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,853,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,041,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,509,000 after buying an additional 757,567 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,749,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $249,279,000. Finally, Brightworth grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,129,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,480,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.09. 2,274,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,975. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.38. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $74.97.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.948 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.