iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 134.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,359 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21.

