iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 111,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 985.8% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 70,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 64,351 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFAV traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $65.85. 504,398 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.98. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.