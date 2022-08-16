iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torray LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 753,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,603,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $99.51 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

