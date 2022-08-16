iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,008,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $42.76 and a 1-year high of $58.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.69.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.837 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
