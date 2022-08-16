iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,008,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $42.76 and a 1-year high of $58.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.69.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.837 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 244,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after buying an additional 49,339 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.