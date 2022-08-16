iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Rain Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.0% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.21. 747,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,395,820. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.