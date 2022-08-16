iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $76.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,300 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average of $73.63.

