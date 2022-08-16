iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,823,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,311 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $514,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,718,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,784,000 after acquiring an additional 103,917 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,083,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,157,000 after acquiring an additional 187,986 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,623,000 after buying an additional 90,344 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,194,000 after buying an additional 26,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,282,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,784,000 after buying an additional 68,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $126.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.95. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

