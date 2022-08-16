iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IWM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,286,874. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

