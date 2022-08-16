iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Boosted by Shelton Wealth Management LLC

Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,000. SBB Research Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,122.6% during the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 202,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,648,000 after acquiring an additional 186,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 148,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.22. 881,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,286,874. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

