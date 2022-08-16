iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $261.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

