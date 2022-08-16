iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.3% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $430.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,424. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $394.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.76.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

