iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 78,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,224,022 shares.The stock last traded at $42.30 and had previously closed at $42.04.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Energy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,169,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,452.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

