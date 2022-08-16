iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is PAX Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,024 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS GOVT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,228,379 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.