iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stake Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,287,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,981 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $32,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 74,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 95,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48.

