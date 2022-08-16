Ispolink Hits 1-Day Volume of $878,062.00 (ISP)

Ispolink (ISP) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Ispolink has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Ispolink has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $878,062.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,056.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004211 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00128237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035948 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065980 BTC.

Ispolink Profile

Ispolink is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink.

Ispolink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

