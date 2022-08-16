Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Update

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Issuer Direct Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Issuer Direct

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Issuer Direct

In other news, Director J. Patrick Galleher acquired 2,000 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,682.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Issuer Direct by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

