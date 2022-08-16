Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Update

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Issuer Direct Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $33.06.
Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Issuer Direct by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.
Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.
