Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Down 19.3% in July

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,200 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 243,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Iteris Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.32. 75,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,529. The firm has a market cap of $140.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. Iteris has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $6.05.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iteris will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Iteris to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
About Iteris
Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iteris (ITI)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.