Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Down 19.3% in July

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,200 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 243,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Iteris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.32. 75,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,529. The firm has a market cap of $140.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. Iteris has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iteris will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Iteris to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

