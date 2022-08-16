Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Update

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,526. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Iterum Therapeutics

About Iterum Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:ITRM Get Rating ) by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

