Ithaka Group LLC Acquires 12,366 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ithaka Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,366 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.8% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $100.09. 896,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,199,472. The firm has a market cap of $161.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.39. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

