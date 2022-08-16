Ithaka Group LLC Acquires 363 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ithaka Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 2.3% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $16,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.8% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 15.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $38,166,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $3.27 on Tuesday, reaching $333.61. The company had a trading volume of 24,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,662. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.70 and its 200 day moving average is $315.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.61.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

