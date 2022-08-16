Ithaka Group LLC Has $43.31 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ithaka Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 6.0% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $43,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.28. The stock had a trading volume of 72,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,164. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.53. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $345.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

