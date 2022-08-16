Ithaka Group LLC Purchases 68,708 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ithaka Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,708 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 2.9% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.86. 166,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,799,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

