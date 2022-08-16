ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 125,663 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 856% from the average daily volume of 13,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITMPF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut ITM Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ITM Power from GBX 470 ($5.68) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.00.

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.