Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Short Interest Update

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 137,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth about $69,384,000. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,213,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $4,094,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth $3,915,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at $3,702,000.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

IE opened at 9.94 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Electric has a 1-year low of 7.01 and a 1-year high of 12.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Ivanhoe Electric

Several research analysts recently commented on IE shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

