Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.83.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE IVN traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.73. 444,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,824. The company has a quick ratio of 20.02, a current ratio of 22.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.92. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$6.41 and a 1-year high of C$13.15. The firm has a market cap of C$10.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.14.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

